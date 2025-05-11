FA TROPHY FINAL: Hot Shots see off the Moors to secure Trophy glory

By Jon Couch

ALDERSHOT Town celebrated their first visit to Wembley in their 99-year history by lifting the Isuzu FA Trophy in front of 18,000 delirious fans.

3BA1J3K Aldershot Town’s Jack Barham (centre) celebrates with his team mates in front of the fans after scoring his sides first goal during the Isuzu FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 11, 2025.

Second-half goals from Jack Barham, Dan Ellison and the excellent Josh Barrett capped a historic day for the Hampshire club toasted a memorable success.

In the end, it was a comfortable afternoon for Tommy Widdrington’s men with National League North Spennymoor Town blown away after the break.

The Shots took their time to get going but despite dominating possession, didn’t pass the ball quick enough in the first half to properly hurt the north-east part-timers.

They did create a couple of early half-chances though with Barham heading wide from Barrett’s cross and Tyler Frost forcing the first save of the afternoon from Brad James at the near post from an Aaron Jones delivery.

But Spennymoor should have taken the lead with a golden chance on 23 minutes. Finley Shrimpton broke down the right and squared for Rob Ramshaw but he could only shoot tamely at keeper Marcus Dewhurst.

A minute later, Dewhurst’s opposite number James pulled off a stunning diving save to keep out Barrett’s curling effort.

Although in control, Aldershot needed to up ante in the second half in order to open up Moors, but they did just that two minutes find a breakthrough. James Henry broke down the right and his inch-perfect cross picked out Barham who steered the ball into the corner of the net to the delight of the travelling Shots fans behind the goal.

Aldershot were in cruise control and on 71 minutes they doubled their lead. Barrett floated in a corner from the left and 20-yearold centre-back Ellison rose highest at the near post to glance a header into the far corner. Cue pandemonium.

By now Spennymoor were a spent force and the Shots capped a dominant display with a third four minutes from time – sub Maxwell Mullins flicking a long ball forward to Barrett, who smashed a first-time shot from the edge of the box past James and into the far corner.

Kai Corbett should have added a fourth but fired straight at James but it mattered little as the Shots celebrated a historic success.

ALDERSHOT (3-4-2-1): Dewhurst(van Stappershoef 89); Armitage, Ellison, Woodhouse, A Jones, Tetek (Corbett 56), Widdrington, Frost (Scott 90); Henry (Mullins 81), Barrett, Barham (Thomas 74), Subs not used: Bray, Ghandhour.

SPENNYMOOR (4-2-3-1): James (Johnson 90); Dyson, Ledger, Beals (Rowe 83), Staunton; Shrimpton, Dolan (Ross 83); Mondal (Rutledge 68), Ramshaw, McKeown (Harris 75); Taylor. Subs not used: Myers, Simpson.

Ref: Lewis Smith