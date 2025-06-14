Latest News
EFL return Fitz me like a glove
Ross Fitzsimons believes he is going back into the Football League a much better goalkeeper – and person.
Buzzing Bees, a play-off show and a hint of controversy
The NLP team takes a look back at the 2024/25 season as our team deliver their verdicts on the clubs, players and managers that stole the headlines over the last year.
Shaymen go for Lakeland
National League club have confirmed Adam Lakeland as their new manager.
Trailblazers are honoured!
Non-League trailblazers have been rewarded for their tireless work off the pitch by being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Happy Harri’s flying the flag
Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.