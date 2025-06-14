EFL return Fitz me like a glove

Connect with us

Ross Fitzsimons believes he is going back into the Football League a much better goalkeeper – and person.

By Matt Badcock

BOWING OUT IN STYLE: Goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons holds aloft the National League North Play-Off trophy with Scunthorpe United
PICTURE: Luke Broughton

The 31-year-old was a key part of Scunthorpe United’s National League North playoff triumph as they returned to Step 1.
Fitzsimons kept a club record 27 clean sheets for the Iron and picked up The NLP’s Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year at the National Game Awards.
His form also saw him voted into the National League North Tea...

