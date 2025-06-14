Connect with us

FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town: Shaymen go for Adam Lakeland

National League club FC Halifax Town have confirmed Adam Lakeland as their new manager.
Lakeland, 40, joins the Shaymen following a successful spell at , where he kept the club afloat in in his first season before achieving a play-off finish last time out.

His time in charge of the Linnets was brought to an end earlier this month but Lakeland will now return to the dugout in ‘s top tier.

Prior to that, Lakeland took charge of and then led to the NPL Premier title in 2019.

Solid foundation

Lakeland then switched to , keeping the club at Step 2 against all odds before joining King’s Lynn in September 2023.

Sam Walker, a Halifax FA Trophy winner, will act as his his assistant.

The move comes almost a month after former boss Chris Millington stepped down from his role at The Shay following a progressive spell in charge.

He led the club to their 2023 FA Trophy final win against and secured two play-off finishes in Non-League’s top tier – but revealed he was ‘devastated’ he was not able to take the club into the EFL during the reign.

He told the club website: “I am devastated that I will not be the man to lead Halifax Town back to the EFL but I believe the time is right for a change of manager at FCHT.

“The Club needs a manager to come and build on the solid foundation and positive reputation that has been built over the last 6 years.

“The Club will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone connected all the best and I look forward to the day I can visit The Shay Stadium to watch Halifax Town as a League team.”

Lakeland’s first game in charge with be a pre-season friendly at Bradford (Park Avenue) on the first Saturday of July.

