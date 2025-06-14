FC Halifax Town: Shaymen go for Adam Lakeland

Prior to that, Lakeland took charge of Northwich Victoria and then led Farsley Celtic to the NPL Premier title in 2019.

His time in charge of the Linnets was brought to an end earlier this month but Lakeland will now return to the dugout in Non-League ‘s top tier.

Lakeland, 40, joins the Shaymen following a successful spell at King’s Lynn Town , where he kept the club afloat in National League North in his first season before achieving a play-off finish last time out.

Adam Lakeland joined King’s Lynn Town back in 2023

Solid foundation

Lakeland then switched to Curzon Ashton, keeping the club at Step 2 against all odds before joining King’s Lynn in September 2023.

Sam Walker, a Halifax FA Trophy winner, will act as his his assistant.

The move comes almost a month after former boss Chris Millington stepped down from his role at The Shay following a progressive spell in charge.

He led the club to their 2023 FA Trophy final win against Gateshead and secured two play-off finishes in Non-League’s top tier – but revealed he was ‘devastated’ he was not able to take the club into the EFL during the reign.

He told the club website: “I am devastated that I will not be the man to lead Halifax Town back to the EFL but I believe the time is right for a change of manager at FCHT.

“The Club needs a manager to come and build on the solid foundation and positive reputation that has been built over the last 6 years.

“The Club will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone connected all the best and I look forward to the day I can visit The Shay Stadium to watch Halifax Town as a Football League team.”

Lakeland’s first game in charge with be a pre-season friendly at Bradford (Park Avenue) on the first Saturday of July.

