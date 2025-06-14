Latest News
Harborough Town: Busy Bees ready to reign in Spain
Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.
Former captain Morgan Feeney back at Carlisle United
Morgan Feeney has returned to Carlisle United, rejoining the club on a two-year deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town.
Freddie Sears joins Maldon & Tiptree FC – proven goalscorer set to ignite the Jammers’ attack
Maldon & Tiptree FC have secured the signature of prolific striker Freddie Sears, following his standout 21-goal season with Chatham Town.
Sak Hassan signs on as Sam Cox continues Wealdstone rebuild
Wealdstone have made their second summer signing with the arrival of “exciting” winger Sak Hassan on Monday, as manager Sam Cox continues putting his stamp on the squad ahead of the new season.
Alun Armstrong named as new Gateshead manager
Gateshead have confirmed the appointment of former Ipswich Town and Stockport County striker Alun Armstrong as their new manager.