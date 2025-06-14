Connect with us

Latest News

Harborough Town: Busy Bees ready to reign in Spain

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.
UP AND AWAY: Harborough Town are about to embark on an exciting pre-season trip to Madrid to face third-tier side AD Alcorcon

By John Lyons

Harborough Town manager Mitch Austin believes their upcoming pre-season trip to Madrid is another sign the Bees are ‘breaking the mould’.
The Southern Premier Central outfit announced on Wednesday that they would be heading to the Spanish capital as part of their preparations for the new campaign.
It’s the latest step in a burgeoning partnership with Spanish YouTube channel La Media Inglesa, which is devoted to English football and has now started arranging trips for fans to these shores.
The channel’s subscribers picked out Harborough as the perfect team to follow and more t...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News