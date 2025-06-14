Connect with us

Latest News

Heed are closing in on new manager

Gateshead have made major progress in their search for a new manager – and are hoping to confirm an appointment over the coming days.

By Mark Carruthers

EXIT: Gateshead are seeking Carl Magnay’s successor

GATESHEAD have made major progress in their search for a new manager – and are hoping to confirm an appointment over the coming days.
The National League club have endured a torrid summer on the back of missing out on a playoff place to eventual finalists Southend United on the final day of another season of change at the International Stadium.
Since a final day draw with the Shrimpers ended any thoughts of landing a top seven spot, the Heed have lost several key figures from within the club and are embarking on someth...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News