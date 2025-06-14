Connect with us

Rich is lapping up the Dubai dream

From the West Midlands to Palm West Beach – Richard Peniket isn’t a man who does things by halves.

FROM the West Midlands to Palm West Beach – Richard Peniket isn’t a man who does things by halves.
A Wales Under-21 international, he enjoyed a decent playing career as a striker in the lower leagues, turning out for a host of Non-League clubs, until injury curtailed his career shortly before the world went into a Covid lockdown.
Peniket decided it was time for a new start so, with partner Holly in tow, he jetted off to Dubai to take up a coaching opportunity which was to change his life forever.
Now, five years on, the 32-yearold is managing a top-flight club in The City of Go...

