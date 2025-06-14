Connect with us

Our Uri helped to raise the bar

A heartfelt tribute to the life of Uriah Rennie has been made by top refereeing colleague Keith Hackett.

URIAH RENNIE – 1959-2025
By TONY INCENZO

TRAILBLAZER: Former Premier League referee Uriah Rennie sadly died last weekend at the age of 65
PICTURE: Alamy

Both of these former leading refs honed their trade in Sheffield grassroots football before ascending to the Northern Premier League and beyond.
Rennie sadly passed away last weekend at the age of 65. He will be remembered as the Premier League’s first black referee, officiating more than 300 professional matches. Yet his humble upbri...

