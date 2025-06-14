Connect with us

National League North & South

Talent Clarke gets a leg up

Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.

Sports’ hot prospect is next in the Saddle
By Jon Couch

COURTNEY Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.
Alongside Chester’s Harrison Burke, 22-year-old Clarke is the latest starlet to be snapped up by a Walsall side who have built up quite a reputation for developing young talent under forward-thinking manager Mat Sadler.
The likes of Harry Williams, Connor Barrett and Jamie Jellis have all enjoyed breakthrough EFL campaigns under Sadler’s tenure at the Bescot Stadium over the last two seaso...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South