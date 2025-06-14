National League North & South
Talent Clarke gets a leg up
Courtney Clarke says he will be flying the flag for ‘Non-League gems’ in the EFL next season – and is determined to make the most of his dream move.
More in National League North & South
-
Happy Harri’s flying the flag
Calum McIntyre is convinced Harrison Burke can shine in the Football League – after becoming the latest academy graduate off the Chester production line to make the jump.
-
Mahon’s ready to roll with Coasters
Craig Mahon wants to be part of something special at AFC Fylde after being tasked as the manager to take them back to Non-League’s top flight.
-
Rich is lapping up the Dubai dream
From the West Midlands to Palm West Beach – Richard Peniket isn’t a man who does things by halves.
-
Mark Carruthers: South Shields’ appointment of Ian Watson is great news for Mariners
Timing is everything in football – so they say. That is why Ian Watson’s appointment as the new manager of National League North club South Shields should be viewed as a major positive for Mariners supporters. Nobody can accuse the former Darlington and Blyth Spartans left-back of prematurely jumping into...