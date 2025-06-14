Connect with us

National League

Boss Moro to soldier on without money men

Steve Morison’s recruitment policy is simple: if you’re in it for the money, you aren’t welcome at Sutton.

By Chris Dunlavy

STEVE Morison’s recruitment policy is simple: if you’re in it for the money, you aren’t welcome at Sutton.
“We’ve lost out on a few players this summer who’d rather go and play in the league below and get paid £300 or £400 more,” explains the former Millwall, Norwich and Leeds striker.
“And to be quite honest with you, I’m really comfortable with that. Because if someone wants to play at a lower level for a bit more money, that tells me more about that person than any amount of scouting or data or character references.
“We want people who feel they’ve got potential. We want...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League