SMITH: STEP UP IS ALL DOWN TO DEV
ATHLETIC AND CITY TO SHARE
HELSTON Athletic have unveiled a new groundshare partnership with Truro City in a bid to boost the development of young footballers in the west country. City Reserves, who play in the Step 6 South West Peninsula Premier West, will play at Helston’s Kellaway Park base for the upcoming season. The...
CASH FLOW! REBEL ACE BAGS BIG EFL MOVE
INSIDE: PRESSURE WON'T FAZE MAHON AND SMITH SO GRATEFUL TO DEV PLUS COUGHLAN CAN PUSH ON AGAIN WE'RE CASHING IN: Worthing forward Danny Cashman has completed a move to Crawley Town PICTURE: Kyle Hemsley
CLUNAN BACK AT LINNETS
RETURN: Michael Clunan is back at King’s Lynn Town after two years at Scunthorpe United PICTURE: Alamy MICHAEL Clunan says it feels great to be back at King’s Lynn Town The highly-rated midfielder spent nine years with the Linnets before joining Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2023. Clunan, 31,...
Tivvy move like Jagger for ace
TIVERTON Town have moved like Jagger in a bid to bring back a former favourite. Striker Louis Jagger-Cane has rejoined the Southern Premier South Yellows six years after he left Ladysmead in search of regular football. Last season, Jagger-Cane bagged 29 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Sidmouth...