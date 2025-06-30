Forest Green Rovers announce new contracts for Jordan Moore‑Taylor and Fiachra Pagel

Forest Green Rovers have confirmed that Jordan Moore‑Taylor and Fiachra Pagel have signed new contracts with the club.

The experienced defender and promising goalkeeper have both committed their futures to Rovers, strengthening the squad ahead of the upcoming National League season.

Moore‑Taylor has made 153 appearances for Rovers over five seasons, featuring in 25 matches during the last campaign.

Pagel, meanwhile, spent most of last season on loan with Swindon Supermarine until an injury derailed his season with the Southern League Division One South.

Jordan Moore-Taylor joined Forest Green Rovers back in 2020 PICTURE: Alamy

Excited

On signing a new deal with FGR, Moore-Taylor told the club’s website: “I’m really happy to get a new deal done and dusted.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute with the club and I’m excited to continue the journey.”

On his deal, Pagel added: “I’m delighted to continue my journey with FGR and loved being part of the team. I’m excited for the future.”

The club recently parted ways with manager Steve Cotterill and now plans to appoint Macclesfield boss and former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage on Tuesday.

Last season, Rovers narrowly missed out on promotion, losing a penalty shootout to Southend United in the play-off eliminators.

Southend later fell short in the final at Wembley.

Owner Dale Vince decided it was the right moment to move on from Cotterill and push the club in a new direction.

The Welshman is now set to lead the next chapter at The New Lawn.

He will quickly get to work with Moore-Taylor and Pagel, as well as new signing Yahaya Bamba.

The 26-year-old joined on Friday from National League side Eastbourne Borough.

