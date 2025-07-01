Robbie Savage appointed Forest Green Rovers manager following Macclesfield departure

Robbie Savage has been officially appointed as the new first-team manager of National League side Forest Green Rovers, stepping in immediately after his departure from Macclesfield FC.

The former Premier League midfielder guided Macc to the Northern Premier League title last season, securing a place in the National League North.

However, following Rovers’ dismissal of Steve Cotterill last Thursday, Savage departs for pastures green in a league above his now former club.

Both clubs confirmed the news through official statements on their websites.

Exciting

FGR announced: “Forest Green Rovers are delighted to announce that Robbie Savage has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager.

“Savage starts work immediately and will take training at the Candriam Training Centre this afternoon (Tuesday 1st July).”

“We’re pleased to welcome Robbie to the Club.”

Speaking on his appointment, the Welshman said: “I feel I have an opportunity to develop a squad to create an attacking brand of football – an aggressive form of football to try and get Forest Green back into the EFL.

“I want a fast, exciting style but the most important thing is to win games.”

Robbie Savage took on the role of head coach at Macclesfield in June of last year PICTURE: Alamy

Disappointing

Macclesfield expressed their disappointment at Savage’s departure but thanked him for his dedication over the past five years.

A statement read: “Whereas we cannot hide the fact that this is disappointing, Robbie leaves with our very best wishes and eternal gratitude for everything that he has done for our Football Club over the course of the last five years.

“On and off the pitch, Robbie has led by example – with his passion, desire and work rate not only unparalleled, but infectious in its nature.

“Robbie has inspired us all to make Macclesfield FC the best it can be, and his role in creating the vibrant and inclusive Club that we see before us can never be exaggerated.

“Firstly, as Director of Football and then as Head Coach, Robbie’s meticulous and unwavering work ethic helped ensure that Macclesfield once again had a Football Club everyone could be proud of.

“Masterminding a truly historic campaign last season, Robbie’s side broke almost every record going as The Silkmen tore up the history books almost at a canter.

Legacy

“And yet, all the trophies and accolades somewhat pale into insignificance when it comes to how Robbie engaged with all those who hold this Club so dear.

“Robbie helped make people believe what is possible and how the “impossible” can be achieved by a ruthless and relentless mindset.

“This is the overriding legacy that Robbie leaves us with, both collectively and individually.

“As we embark on a new era, this cannot and will not be lost, as we set our sights on taking our wonderful Football Club forward once more.”

The club also confirmed John McMahon’s departure, with a new management announcement coming soon.

