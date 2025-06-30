Farsley Celtic announces withdrawal from Northern Counties East League for 2025-26

Farsley Celtic has confirmed its withdrawal from the Northern Counties East League (NCEL) for the 2025-26 season, following a strategic review of the club’s structure and ongoing developments surrounding a proposed takeover.

The club announced the decision in an official statement, explaining that the move is part of a wider effort to stabilise operations, reduce costs, and focus on long-term sustainability.

Despite the setback, the club insists that it remains committed to securing the future of all its teams and investing in essential ground improvements.

The Celt Army had been set for a two-division drop following relegation from the National League North, but now it will take no further part in the NCEL.

Difficult decision

The confirmation via the club’s website read: “Farsley Celtic Football Club can confirm that, following extensive discussions and careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw our team from the Northern Counties East League for the 2025/26 season.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and comes as part of a wider strategic review of the club’s structure, amid ongoing developments regarding a proposed takeover.

“Given the current situation and the transitional period we are entering, it has been determined that stepping back from NCEL competition is the most appropriate course of action at this time.

“All relevant stakeholders have been fully consulted throughout the process, and their views have been carefully considered in reaching this outcome.

“While this is a significant change, we respect their decision and thank them for their contribution to the development of young players during their time at Farsley Celtic.”

Integral

First team manager David Stockdale recently agreed a deal to take over the club, stepping in to save the West Yorkshire side during a critical period of need.

As part of the club’s restructuring, Farsley Celtic has announced that its Emerging Talent Squad and Academy & Education Programme will separate from the Celts moving forward.

However, the club confirmed that its Deaf team, along with the Women’s and Development sides, will remain an integral part of the Farsley Celtic structure.

The statement continued: “As a result of this decision, the Elite Talent Squad and the Academy & Education Programme have chosen to leave the Club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“We would like to make it clear that this decision does not affect our Women’s, Deaf, or Development teams – all of which will continue to operate as planned during the 2025/26 season.

“We remain fully committed to investing further time and resources into the continued growth and support of these important sections of the club.

Positive

“Despite these changes, the mood around the club is a positive one.

“We are working hard behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition to the new ownership, and we are excited about the ambitious plans already being developed with them.

“These plans include significant improvements to facilities and a renewed focus on player development, community engagement, and the long-term sustainability of the Club.

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Northern Counties East League for their support and understanding during this period, and we remain committed to maintaining a positive relationship with them moving forward.

“Further updates regarding the club’s direction, including the ongoing developments related to the takeover, will be shared with our supporters and the wider football community in due course.

“We appreciate your continued support and understanding during this period of change.”

