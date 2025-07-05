Chris Dunlavy
BE CAREFUL WHAT ROO WISH FOR!
-
ALEX GREW AWAY FROM THE GLARE
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL AS KIDS, aspiring footballers are often told that success depends on sacrifice, graft and living like a monk while your mates enjoy their teenage excesses. But sometimes the opposite is true. In an interview during the recent Under-21 European Championships, England star Alex...
-
Chris Dunlavy: Stepping up is a tall order!
Nick Woltemade – the two-metre Messi – is the talk of Europe after starring for Germany at the Under-21 European Championships.
-
Chris Dunlavy: Mark Hughes rounds up the troops
Carlisle United have got a lot wrong in recent years, and question marks remain over Mark Hughes’ capacity to manage in the National League - but credit where it’s due.
-
Chris Dunlavy: Age is no longer just a number
Ollie Pearce couldn’t have done much more to earn a shot at the EFL, but even a 30-goal season won’t do the trick these days. Not if you’re 29, anyway.