Connect with us

Chris Dunlavy

Chris Dunlavy: Be careful what Roo wish for

Macclesfield have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired?

Chris DUNLAVY
A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL

Macclesfield have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired?
And if Wayne Rooney really did spurn an offer to take charge at Moss Rose – as reports have suggested – before his brother John filled the void left by Robbie Savage, what does it say about the former England captain’s desire to be a manager?
Let’s be realistic. The bloke is a millionaire several times over. He’s got charity games to chug around in. Offers of work from practically every media outlet under the sun.
Would many people sign up for Tuesday night trips to South ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Chris Dunlavy

  •

    ALEX GREW AWAY FROM THE GLARE

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL AS KIDS, aspiring footballers are often told that success depends on sacrifice, graft and living like a monk while your mates enjoy their teenage excesses. But sometimes the opposite is true. In an interview during the recent Under-21 European Championships, England star Alex...

  • STATURE: Big Kyle Hudlin made little impact at Huddersfield Town but did show his worth at Solihull Moors, inset PICTURE: Alamy STATURE: Big Kyle Hudlin made little impact at Huddersfield Town but did show his worth at Solihull Moors, inset PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Stepping up is a tall order!

    Nick Woltemade – the two-metre Messi – is the talk of Europe after starring for Germany at the Under-21 European Championships.

  • MAKING A MARK: Mark Hughes is preparing for life in the National League with Carlisle United PICTURE: Alamy MAKING A MARK: Mark Hughes is preparing for life in the National League with Carlisle United PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Mark Hughes rounds up the troops

    Carlisle United have got a lot wrong in recent years, and question marks remain over Mark Hughes’ capacity to manage in the National League - but credit where it’s due.

  • Ollie Pearce scored 31 goals for York City in the National League last season Ollie Pearce scored 31 goals for York City in the National League last season

    Chris Dunlavy: Age is no longer just a number

    Ollie Pearce couldn’t have done much more to earn a shot at the EFL, but even a 30-goal season won’t do the trick these days. Not if you’re 29, anyway.