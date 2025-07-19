Connect with us

Fans must be educated

By Neil Harvey

ON THE BALL: Altrincham chairman Bill Waterson, inset, has backed the introduction of a Football Regulator
PICTURE: Jonathan Moore

ALTRINCHAM chairman Bill Waterson has welcomed the introduction of a new Football Regulator – but says it’s important the fans are educated about exactly what it entails.
On Tuesday, the House of Lords backed the Football Governance Bill – the final hurdle in the implementation of an Independent Football Regulator for English football.
Campaign group Fair Game has vowed to hold the new Football Regulator to account and be the “voice for a fairer...

