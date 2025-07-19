Connect with us

Kev Coyle’s aiming to impress at Brantham Athletic

Kev Coyle isn’t a man to shirk a challenge – and he’s got one of the biggest of his life at Brantham Athletic.
The Suffolk side won the Eastern Counties Premier Division on goal difference in a dramatic finish to last season, but were rocked when title-winning bosses Tom Austin and Jack Sibbons departed shortly after.
The former felt the chance to be assistant manager under Danny Laws at Southern Premier Central outfit AFC Sudbury was too good to turn down.
Virtually the whole squad also headed for the exit door, meaning a massive rebuild is required as the Blue Imps prepare...

