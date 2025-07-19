Isthmian League North
Kev Coyle’s aiming to impress at Brantham Athletic
Kev Coyle isn’t a man to shirk a challenge – and he’s got one of the biggest of his life at Brantham Athletic.
More in Isthmian League North
-
Connor Brooks lands a dream move
Concord Rangers starlet Connor Brooks has completed a dream move from Step 4 into the Premier League with West Ham United.
-
Lowestoft Town 2-4 Ipswich Town U21: Trawler Boys get a dose of the Blues
A very young Lowestoft Town side were undone by Ipswich U21s after leading at the break.
-
Bowers & Pitsea revamp lifts the spirits
Bowers & Pitsea joint-boss Luke Wilson says the club is putting down the building blocks for a bright long-term future.
-
Freddie Sears joins Maldon & Tiptree FC – proven goalscorer set to ignite the Jammers’ attack
Maldon & Tiptree FC have secured the signature of prolific striker Freddie Sears, following his standout 21-goal season with Chatham Town.