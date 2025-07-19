Connect with us

Gladiator Conor still looking up

Former Football League striker Conor Washington will be playing his football in the eighth tier with Matlock Town next season – but still harbours hopes of representing Northern Ireland again.

By Jon Couch

BIG STAGE: Conor Washington celebrates for Northern Ireland
PICTURE: Alamy

FORMER Football League striker Conor Washington will be playing his football in the eighth tier with Matlock Town next season – but still harbours hopes of representing Northern Ireland again.
Washington, the former QPR, Charlton, Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Newport County front man, has joined the Gladiators following his release by Championship club Derby County.
And it’s a move which is bound to excite fans of the NPL newcomers as, just six weeks ago, the 33-year-old told the BBC he wa...

