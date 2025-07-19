Latest News
Irish eyes are still smiling!
Terry Shrieves reckons the rise of Milton Keynes Irish is just what the city needs – and is determined to establish them at Step 4.
More in Latest News
Morecambe give green light to AFC Fylde friendly with assurances first-team will feature
Morecambe FC have confirmed that this weekend’s friendly at AFC Fylde will go ahead as scheduled, with assurances that a full first-team squad will be fielded.
Which Non-League fixtures are on this week?
Non-League football returns this week with action both in Step 5 and Step 6 amid the flurry of pre-season friendlies.
Forest Green Rovers reveal world’s first vegan certified football kit
Forest Green Rovers, widely recognised as the most sustainable football club in the world, has revealed a bold new playing strip for the 25-26 season.
Weymouth announce board shake-up as part of long-term strategic revamp
Weymouth FC have unveiled a significant restructuring of their board as part of wider efforts to modernise governance and drive the club forward both on and off the pitch.