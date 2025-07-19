Connect with us

Latest News

THE NLP says

THE seemingly never-ending Morecambe takeover saga has stretched the patience of everyone who cares about the club to breaking point.
Friday’s revelation that the new consortium supposedly taking over the club is led by the mysterious Jonny Cato was something that hardly raised a cheer.
The reason is that we’ve all been here before. Just a couple of weeks ago, Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham’s Bond Group were proclaiming that a deal would be wrapped up with Panjab Warriors.
It was meant to be a matter of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. It n...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News

  •

    We’ll believe it when we see it!

    Sceptical Morecambe fans have said they will believe it when it happens after another new owner was said to be on the brink of taking over the crisis-hit club.

  •

    Now let’s get the job done!

    As York City strive to put last season’s play-off pain behind them, new signing Ollie Banks provides a perfect example of how to do just that.

  •

    Butler: It won’t be so smooth for Iron

    Scunthorpe United boss Andy Butler has urged the club’s supporters to harbour realistic expectations ahead of their return to the National League.

  •

    Chris Dunlavy: Andy’s found an ideal home

    It almost feels as if the Non-League game is his natural habitat and if Dagenham and Redbridge get even the slightest vestige of the old Andy Carroll, it could be a match made in heaven.