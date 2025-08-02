Connect with us

Latest News

SOUTHERN COUNTIES EAST

■Hollands & Blair caused an FA Cup upset as they knocked Isthmian League Herne Bay out of the FA Cup at Star Meadow.
The only goal came from Ian Draycott, two minutes into the second half.
Chislehurst Glebe are also in the preliminary round after a 4-0 win at fellow SCEFL side Faversham Strike Force. Jamie Philpott’s penalty put them ahead before three goals in eleven second half minutes sealed the win.
Khavarn Williams netted in the 62nd minute, and Philpot’s second and Muhammed Cham put the visitors through.
Fisher beat Combined Counties League, Camberley...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News