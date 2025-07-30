Eastleigh bid farewell to star man Tyrese Shade after club record move to Burton Albion

Eastleigh FC have officially parted ways with last season’s standout forward Tyrese Shade, who has completed a club-record move to League One side Burton Albion.

The 25-year-old departs Silverlake Stadium after a sensational debut campaign in the National League, where he notched 14 goals and 8 assists, quickly becoming one of the division’s most dangerous attacking threats.

The Spitfires had reluctantly accepted an offer earlier this week after a summer of mounting interest. Shade was given permission to negotiate personal terms, with Burton confirming his arrival on Tuesday.

It’s a significant moment for Kelvin Davis’ side, who lose a key figure in their front line just weeks before the new campaign.

But with several attacking signings already made this summer, including Aaron Blair and Kieron Evans, Eastleigh will hope their recruitment can soften the blow of losing a player of Shade’s calibre.

The club wished Shade the best in his return to the EFL and acknowledged the role he played in helping the Spitfires to an 11th-place finish in 2024/25.

Burton head coach Gary Bowyer said: “A huge thank you to the owners for enabling us to complete the exciting capture of Ty.

“He is someone whose career I have followed closely from his time on loan at Walsall until now.

“Ty comes to us on the back of a great season scoring all types of goals and we know he will excite our fans.

“He brings pace and power to our front line and we look forward to working with him”

The fee remains undisclosed, but the deal represents the biggest outgoing transfer in Eastleigh’s history.

Shade has signed a two-year contract with the Brewers, who also hold an option for a third season.

