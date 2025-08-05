Thastagoal.com National League Predictions for the 2025/26 Season

Ahead of the start of the National League season, we spoke to Thastagoal.com Editor, Andy Clark, to get his thoughts on the latest betting for the National League and any bets he thinks are worth placing. Thatsagoal.com is a well renowned football betting site, offering everything from bet builder tips, predicting for all the big matches, bookies promo codes and free bet offers.

The new football season is upon us, and today we’re looking at the National League and how the bookies are pricing up the chances of all 24 teams in the division.

Notoriously difficult to get out of, the National League has become the graveyard for many a big clubs in recent seasons and this year, the likes of York City, Carlisle United, Rochdale and Forest Green will be trying to get back into the Football League.

Who are the Favourites to win the National League?

Looking at the latest betting odds, York City are the favourites to win the National League this season at around 7/4. Carlisle are next in the betting at 11/4, followed by Forest Green (7/1), Rochdale (8/1) and Southend (14/1).

York City will have been seething after amassing 96 points last season, but still not getting promoted. They were beaten to top spot by Barnet and then lost in the play-offs against Oldham. The Minstermen will want to right the wrongs of last season and go up automatically.

Carlisle have not been in this division since 2003/04 and they were promoted at the first time of asking. If there are any slip-ups from York, we expect Carlisle to be right there waiting.

Southend were beaten in the play-off final last season, and they’ll want to go one better this time around. They’re 8/1 to win the league and 7/2 to be promoted.

National League Promotion Betting Odds

York (8/11) are the odds-on favourites to get promoted back to League Two, but after their near-miss last season, the pressure will be on to go one better this time around.

Carlisle (Evens) have made some sound additions to their squad, and if Regan Linney can replicate last season’s form, the Cumbrians will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. This is a notoriously difficult league to get out of, so the teams will want to avoid the play-offs if possible.

Forest Green (5/2) were in free-fall after back-to-back relegations, but missed out on getting back into League Two through the play-offs last season and they will also be looking to go one better this time. They have signed players who have a good knowledge of this league, and that will be vital for their chances of going up.

Of the rest of the teams near the top of the betting odds, Scunthorpe are catching the eye with their transfer dealings, but manager Andy Butler has already tried to cull expectations. They have been backed into 12/1 to be promoted, and although this might come a season too soon after only getting promoted last season, they look a decent outside bet to form part of our football tips for the National League this season.

One managerial appointment that catches the eye is Simon Grayson at Hartlepool, and if he can get a tune out of his players, they will be towards the top end of the table next May.

National League 2025/26 Top Goalscorer Tips

Another popular betting market for the National League is top goalscorer. Ollie Pearce is the short-priced favourite at 7/4. He scored 31 goals last season and it is easy to see why the bookies are pricing him to short.

Former Altrincham striker Regan Linney is now at Carlisle, and he is the second favourite in the betting after scoring 23 goals last season. He scored on his debut in pre-season, and he’d be one of our betting tips to bet on in the National League this time around.

Rochdale will be hoping to have a strong season, and two of their players are towards the top of the betting odds – Devante Rodney is 10/1 and Mani Dieseruvwe is also 10/1 to top the goalscoring charts.

Final Word

We spoke to Andy Clark from football betting site thatsagoal.com who said:

“Scunthorpe are certainly a bet that would interest me in the promotion odds. At 12/1, you could get a decent run for your money, and they’re 25/1 to win the league title. The other bets of interest would be Carlisle to win the league at around 5/2 and Regan Linney in the top goalscorer odds.”

“We don’t currently have any relegation odds due to the plight of Morecambe, but Truro City, Wealdstone and Boreham Wood are all expected to be scrapping for their lives this season”