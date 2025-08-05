Which National League games are live on TV this weekend?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

The 2025–26 Enterprise National League season kicks off this weekend – and there’s great news for Non-League fans at home and abroad.

Thanks to the ongoing broadcast deal between the National League and DAZN, every match will be available to stream live on National League TV (NLTV) via DAZN on Saturday to viewers across the globe.

The TV cameras will also be rolling at one featured game from both the National League North and National League South.

Here’s what’s live on DAZN/NLTV this weekend…

Which National League fixtures are being streamed live?

National League

All matches are available live. This includes the return of the “Multi Match Live” feature for the simultaneous kick-offs on this weekend. Full replays will be available shortly after full-time.

National League North

Live featured match: Kidderminster Harriers vs Scarborough Athletic (ko 3pm)

National League South

Live featured match: Chippenham Town vs Dorking Wanderers (ko 3pm)

What’s Next?

DAZN will continue to stream every National League match live or on demand throughout the season, with selected coverage from National League North and South, plus special broadcasts for key weekends, midweek rounds, and the play-offs.

The full confirmation of matches selected for coverage in August:

Saturday 16 August

Rochdale vs Altrincham (12:30 pm)

Truro City vs York City (ko 5:30 pm)

Tuesday 19 August

Southport v Macclesfield (ko 7:45pm)

Maidstone United v Hampton & Richmond Borough (ko 7:45pm)

Saturday 23 August

Morecambe vs Altrincham (ko 12:30 pm – subject to review of Morecambe’s current suspension)

Wealdstone vs Carlisle United (ko 5:30pm)

Monday 25 August

Torquay United v Dover Athletic (ko 3pm)

Radcliffe v Hereford (ko 3pm)

Saturday 30 August

Solihull Moors vs Southend United (ko 12:30pm)

Brackley Town vs Scunthorpe United (ko 5:30pm)

Tuesday 2 September

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Torquay United (ko 7:45pm)

Marine v Darlington (ko 7:45pm)

