Stephen Ward steps down as director of football at Solihull Moors

Stephen Ward has stepped down as director of football at Solihull Moors, bringing an end to a two-year spell at the National League club.

The former Republic of Ireland international cited a desire to spend more time with his young family and explore new opportunities away from football as the reason behind his decision.

Ward, who joined Moors in June 2023, departs with the club’s full backing after playing a key role in driving progress both on and off the pitch.

In an emotional farewell message, he said: “Firstly, let me put on record my gratitude and thanks to Darryl, the Board and everyone at the club for the opportunity and trust they have shown in me.

Heavy heart

“It has been a fantastic few years and I have enjoyed coming to work each and every day. It’s with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision to leave the club.”

“After spending 20 years in professional football, I know how difficult it is to find the right balance between football and family,” he continued.

“I feel now is the right time for me to step away and spend more time with my young family and explore new opportunities with them.”

He reserved special praise for Moors chairman Darryl Eales: “I mentioned to the Chairman that this was something I planned to do, and his understanding of my decision was fully supportive and appreciated.

“I have the utmost respect for Darryl and what he has achieved in his life. He has been a brilliant mentor for me, and I have learned so much from him.

“I was once told that the most important thing in football was for a club to have the right owner, and Darryl has shown this by his continued commitment, support and dedication to Solihull Moors.”

Exceptional squad

The former Wolves, Burnley and Ipswich Town full-back stayed on through the summer to support boss Matt Taylor in building a squad ready to mount another promotion challenge.

“Matt and I have worked hard all summer to build this new team, and we believe we have assembled an exceptional squad of talented players to once again challenge at the top end of the National League,” he added.

“I have really enjoyed working alongside Matt and previously Andy Whing. They both share the same vision and values as I do which ensured a really good working relationship.

“This has enabled us to instil a great culture and professional working environment at the club.

“Both managers were supported by a fantastic group of support staff and players who work so hard to try and achieve success for this club.”

Stephen Ward whilst at Burnley, where he made over 100 appearances during his playing days PICTURE: Alamy

Connection

Among his proudest moments was seeing the club walk out at Wembley: “I have been very fortunate to experience some real highs during my playing career but watching Moors walk out at Wembley was a moment I will cherish forever.

“Although the luck evaded us on both days, it was very special to see a club of our size compete in such an iconic football stadium.

“The connection between the club, our fans and the community was clearly evident.”

Ward signed off by pledging his continued support from afar: “I will always have a strong connection with the club, and I will be watching on with keen interest as Matt, the staff and his team start the season.

“Let’s get behind them all and with your support let’s hope that they can achieve what the fans deserve – a successful Solihull team playing in the EFL.”

The club thanked Ward for his commitment and professionalism and wished him all the best for the future.

