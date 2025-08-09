Connect with us

FA Cup

Chalmers eyes more memories

Aaron Chalmers is hoping there are many merits to putting off retirement – and that includes getting one over his old team in the FA Cup!

WE’RE ON THE FA CUP ROAD AHEAD OF THE PRELIMINARY ROUND
By Andy Simpson

AARON Chalmers is hoping there are many merits to putting off retirement – and that includes getting one over his old team in the FA Cup!
Not that he needs additional motivation, but Bury’s skipper knew a date with Stalybridge Celtic was the prize on offer for the victors in last weekend’s qualifier against South Liverpool. The Shakers won easily, and will visit Bower Fold in the preliminary round on Saturday. “Some of my favourite memories in football were made at Stalybridge,” the defender told The NLP.
“I’ve journe...

