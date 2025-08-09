FA Cup
Chalmers eyes more memories
Aaron Chalmers is hoping there are many merits to putting off retirement – and that includes getting one over his old team in the FA Cup!
More in FA Cup
-
Wort a goal! Lee strike goes viral
Lee Wort didn’t get much chance to bask in the glory of his latest viral FA Cup strike – but his work-mates did this time.
-
Harwich & Parkeston: We’re living the cup dream
When Harwich and Parkeston went to Wembley in 1953, they didn’t get to lift the Amateur Cup trophy - but 72 years on, the Shrimpers have finally managed to get their hands on a famous piece of FA silverware in the form of the world-renowned FA Cup trophy
-
Runcorn Linnets 1-0 Clitheroe: Linnets win it on close call
If this was a boxing match, judges would have needed to make a points decision as Runcorn Linnets defeated Clitheroe to progress to the preliminary round of the FA Cup.
-
Pershore Town 2-1 Darlaston Town: Late show by Wembley arch
A last-gasp strike from substitute Archie Thurston steered Pershore Town into the next round just as manager Devin Ward was planning his trip up the M5 for a midweek replay.