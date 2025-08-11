Bond Group claims Morecambe sale nears completion amid mediation row

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Morecambe‘s owners, Bond Group, have issued a public statement claiming the club’s long-running sale process could be completed this week — while taking aim at prospective buyers Panjab Warriors.

Jason Whittingham criticised Panjab Warriors for making “unhelpful” and “frankly bemusing” statements, and also took aim at MPs and others for spreading “inaccurate information” that he says has hampered the sale.

The Shrimps were due to open their National League campaign on Saturday against Boston United, but a league suspension, due to the ongoing financial situation, prevented them from doing so.

The next formal review of Morecambe’s status is scheduled for 20 August during the National League’s Compliance and Licensing Committee meeting, when the club’s ability to meet financial obligations will be assessed to determine if they can continue in the division.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Flurry of interest

However, Whittingham — who previously reneged on a takeover deal with Panjab Warriors that had been approved by the EFL — has released a statement claiming the sale of the club is imminent.

It read: “We continue to work with a number of potential buyers to secure the future of Morecambe Football Club, all of whom are aware of the urgency of the Club’s position and fully expect this process to complete this week.

“There has seen a flurry of interest over the last month, and each potential Buyer has been given the required information and support in order to finalise their intention and plans toward the Club and the Community.

“This includes Panjab Warriors who, unfortunately, continue to issue statements that bear no relevance to actual events, are unhelpful and quite frankly bemusing.”

Mediation

Whittingham went on to say a “mediation” meeting has been arranged, disputing that the Bond Group ignored requests for formal talks: “That said we have agreed to a Mediation meeting with Panjab, for this Wednesday, and await them confirming final details.

“Despite Panjab’s recent comments it was Bond Group that formally invited Panjab to Mediation but received no response from them.”

The statement also criticised others: “Those not directly involved in this process choose to make uninformed statements for their own self-promotion, including Members of Parliament.

“None of these people have made any effort to contact Bond Group in order to discuss the situation directly but instead use their platforms to spread inaccurate information which is irresponsible and has affected the sale process.”

Whittingham concluded: “Key stakeholders of the club are regularly updated, as we along with our Advisory team engage with Buyers and remain fully supportive of the process.

“We will be appointing an Interim Board imminently to facilitate the final stages of the sale process.”

The long-running sale process, which began in September 2022, continues to drag on against a backdrop of fan protests, unpaid wages, and deepening unrest over the club’s future.

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Morecambe: Jim Bentley’s so sad for Shrimps