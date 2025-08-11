Jovan Malcolm becomes latest Gateshead player to move up to EFL after Stevenage switch

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Gateshead forward Jovan Malcolm has joined League One club Stevenage for an undisclosed fee, making a jump of two divisions from the National League.

The 22-year-old striker, who signed for Heed in September 2024 following his release from West Bromwich Albion, scored 13 goals in 45 appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong confirmed the club had accepted an offer from Stevenage on Friday, shortly after Saturday’s 3-0 opening-day defeat to Southend United.

Malcolm did not feature in the matchday squad as he was eager to seize the opportunity to advance his career.

Contributions

The club announced his departure via social media and stated on its website: “Gateshead FC would like to thank Jovan for his efforts and contributions during his time with the club and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

The transfer fee received will provide funds to strengthen the squad, as Gateshead now face the task of replacing one of their top scorers from last season.

Malcolm follows midfielders Regan Booty and Luke Hannant in leaving the club to step up into the EFL.

Macauley Bonne announces his departure from Southend United PICTURE: Alamy

Bonne voyage

In other news, Southend striker Macauley Bonne has confirmed he will leave Roots Hall, expressing his disappointment but gratitude in a farewell message to supporters.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean international forward made 43 appearances for the club last season, scoring five goals as the Shrimpers reached Wembley for the National League play-off final.

Bonne came off the bench in that match but was on the losing side as Southend were beaten 3-2 by Oldham Athletic.

He joined the club in the summer of 2024 on a one-year deal, that very contract expiring on 1 July.

The club were thought to be in discussions over a possible extension, but Bonne confirmed via Instagram that he would not be continuing at Roots Hall.

Bonne wrote: “So my time at Southend has come to an end. I’m gutted to be leaving the club but that’s football.

“I wish everyone at the club all the best for the future and thank you for some unforgettable memories.”

The former QPR, Charlton Athletic, and Gillingham striker was absent from the matchday squad for Southend’s opening-day victory over Heed, which saw Sam Austin, Josh Walker, and Charley Kendall get on the scoresheet.

