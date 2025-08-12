Darlington vow patience as new stadium talks hit further delays

Darlington FC have admitted their long-running bid to secure a new stadium has been slowed by fresh requirements emerging late in negotiations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the board said a deal that appeared close at the end of last season is now subject to additional discussions, but stressed they remain committed to finding a sustainable, long-term home – and ruled out any return to the Darlington Arena in its current form.

Darlington, who left Feethams in 2003 and later abandoned the financially crippling Darlington Arena in 2012, have spent the past nine years ground-sharing at Blackwell Meadows.

The National League North side’s latest push for a permanent home has faced multiple setbacks since revealing an ambition to move in 2022, with an initial target of opening for the 2024–25 season repeatedly pushed back.

Complex process

“The Board of DFC is conscious that it has not been in a position to update fans on progress with a potential new ground,” the statement began.

“This is an incredibly complex process involving many stakeholders and is therefore extremely time consuming and unfortunately very slow moving.

“We hope that fans will understand why we are not in a position to provide details whilst sensitive discussions are ongoing.”

The board added: “At the end of last season, we believed we were very close to having an agreement that may have satisfied everyone involved but new requirements have emerged that have ultimately slowed things down even more.”

“We continue to work with all the stakeholders to deliver a solution we hope satisfies everyone,” the statement continued.

“Darlington Borough Council has been brilliant with its support throughout this process, and we will continue to explore a satisfactory outcome to the ongoing discussions.

“The aim is to deliver a sustainable sports facility for the town, that hopefully will meet the needs of as many stakeholders as possible but we will not enter any proposal that could jeopardise the long-term future of the football club.”

Blackwell Meadows has been the home of Darlington FC since 2012 PICTURE: Alamy

Indebtedness

Addressing speculation around Darlington Mowden Park Rugby Club — who own the Darlington Arena after buying it from the football club in 2012 — the board said: “We have been discussing several options for the arena site, as well as other locations, but what we as a Board are very clear on is that we cannot envisage a move back to the Darlington Arena in its current form, particularly given the significant indebtedness of the Darlington Arena company, which is secured by way of mortgage.”

The statement concluded: “We will continue to work with multiple parties on various locations, and update fans as soon as we are able to make information available.

“The Board of DFC is committed to finding a long term permanent home to secure the future of our club, and in doing so to realise our ambition of returning to the EFL over time.”

