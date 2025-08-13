Which National League North and South games are live on DAZN for the remainder of 2025?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

DAZN has confirmed live coverage of National League North and South fixtures on National League TV through to the end of December, covering the remainder of 2025.

In addition to the Step 2 live coverage picks, one fixture has been selected for enhanced coverage.

The potentially decisive promotion clash between Carlisle United and Forest Green Rovers will now kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday 18 October at Brunton Park, due to the highlighted broadcast.

This follows last week’s confirmation of National League top-flight fixtures on National League TV through to the end of October.

Confirmation of National League North and South picks

September

Saturday 6 September – Kidderminster Harriers v Macclesfield (3pm)

Saturday 6 September – Dagenham & Redbridge v Worthing (3pm)

October

Saturday 11 October – Hereford v Macclesfield (3pm)

Saturday 11 October – Weston-super-Mare v Ebbsfleet United (3pm)

Saturday 18 October – Carlisle United v Forest Green Rovers (5.30pm)*

Tuesday 21 October – Alfreton Town v Chester (7.45pm)

Tuesday 21 October – Dover Athletic v Dorking Wanderers (7.45pm)

November

Tuesday 4 November – Oxford City v Hereford (7.45pm)

Wednesday 5 November – Farnborough v Torquay United (7.45pm)

Tuesday 25 November – AFC Fylde v Macclesfield (7.45pm)

Tuesday 25 November – Salisbury v Maidenhead United (7.45pm)

December

Friday 26 December – Hereford v Kidderminster Harriers (3pm)

Friday 26 December – Maidstone United v Dover Athletic (3pm)

Tuesday 30 December – Chester v Macclesfield (7.45pm)

Tuesday 30 December – Bath City v Torquay United (7.45pm)

(*Enhanced coverage)

How to watch National League TV

Fans in the UK and worldwide can watch matches on DAZN via desktop, smart TVs, iOS, Android, Sky Q, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, and games consoles. Subscription details are available at dazn.com/NLTV.

What about the National League broadcast picks?



Saturday 6 September – Altrincham v Sutton United (12.30pm); Aldershot Town v Brackley Town (5.30pm)*

Saturday 13 September – Yeovil Town v Woking (12.30pm); FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh (5.30pm)*

Saturday 20 September – Brackley Town v Sutton United (12.30pm); Rochdale v Southend United (5.30pm)*

Saturday 27 September – Boreham Wood v Woking (12.30pm); Forest Green Rovers v York City (5.30pm)*

Saturday 4 October – Gateshead v Boston United (12.30pm); Scunthorpe United v Carlisle United (5.30pm)

Saturday 18 October – Solihull Moors v Braintree Town (12.30pm); Sutton United v Hartlepool United (5.30pm)

Saturday 25 October – FC Halifax Town v York City (12.30pm); Tamworth v Boston United (5.30pm)*

(*Enhanced coverage)

