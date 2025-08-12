Connect with us

Boston United sign ex-EFL striker Jordy Hiwula

Boston United have completed the permanent signing of striker Jordy Hiwula, who joins on a one-year deal at the Jakemans Community Stadium.
Jordy Hiwula last played competitively for Morecambe in April 2024 PICTURE: Alamy

The 30-year-old forward last played competitively for Morecambe in April 2024.

He has for Coventry City, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Doncaster Rovers and several other EFL clubs, amassing over 250 appearances in the English league.

The new signing featured – and scored – as ‘Trialist D’ in a friendly this month against Championship side Sheffield United and will wear the number 16 shirt for the Pilgrims.

Eligible

Hiwula is eligible to make his debut in the Cup tonight, when the Pilgrims face reigning champions Leeds United U21s after defeating Middlesbrough U21s 2-1 on Saturday.

With Boston unable to begin their National League campaign due to Morecambe’s suspension, goals from former striker Lennell John-Lewis and Kieren Donnelly proved enough to see off Boro’s youngsters at home.

Tonight’s cup schedule sees Aldershot Town, Boreham Wood, , , , Sutton United, Wealdstone and all in action.

Elsewhere, co-chairman Bill Waterson has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, citing “personal and health reasons”.

A lifelong supporter, Waterson has been a key figure behind the club’s transition to full-time football and community engagement.

He served as chairman until July, when Mark Luby took over following a board restructure.

