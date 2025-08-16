FA Cup
We’re on the wall of fame
Billericay Town legends have had their FA Vase triumphs enshrined with a new Wembley Wall.
BEDWORTH UTD 0 ATHERSTONE TN 2
By Craig Reeves ■ ATHERSTONE progressed with a comfort- able win at Bedworth, thanks to a clinical double from Lewis Collins. The Adders striker was denied twice early on by Will Highland but soon made his mark. Brought down inside the box, Collins sent the keeper the wrong way from...
LEGG’S GOAL GIVES CAREY ROUTE HOME
HASTINGS UNITED 1 HARROW BORO 0 By Adam Smith HASTINGS United boss Lee Carey is no stranger to the FA Cup, having skippered the U’s in a third-round tie away to Middlesborough in 2012, so a winning start to the competition this year was always likely. Both sides went into...
Jersey on the Wright course
STEP 4 HOME CLUBS By Max Hall FEELING BULLISH! Jay Giles takes the plaudits after firing Jersey Bulls in front PICTURE: Daniel Andrade/ Sportscast Jersey GOALS from Jay Giles and Rai Dos Santos earned Jersey Bulls a 2-0 home victory over Fisher, while strikes from Matt Wright and Luke Steer...
BELPER TOWN 1 KIDSGROVE ATH 2
By Nigel Oldrini ■ BELPER Town were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle after succumbing to a late Kidsgrove winner. The game came to life after the break and ignited after 63 minutes when Belper’s Ben Rhodes volleyed home after James Tague’s effort was parried by...