Jon Couch: Previewing the 2025/26 FA Vase and FA Trophy campaigns

Precisely 104 days after Aldershot Town and Whitstable Town lifted the Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase respectively at a sun-drenched Wembley Stadium, Non-League’s two premier cup competitions are back for another eagerly-awaited campaign.

The 2025-26 FA Trophy kicks off with 32 clubs from Step 4 contesting 16 preliminary round ties.

A record 336 entrants begin the 12-round Road to Wembley and perhaps slightly unfortunate to be made to qualify is Grays Athletic, who have a proud FA Trophy history having won the second of two consecutive finals 20 years ago with victory over Woking, a year after beating Hucknall Town on penalties.

They make the trip this afternoon to Eastern Counties League Premier champions Brantham Athletic, one of four clubs making their FA Trophy debuts.

Rugby Borough, Hassocks FC and last season’s FA Vase runners-up, AFC Whyteleafe, are the others with their sights set on a potentially lucrative run into the latter stages and the visit of a National League big gun.

In this week’s NLP, our friends at @Non-League Factfile were back with all the facts and figures ahead of this afternoon’s ties – and once again there was plenty to mull over.

Facts & Figures

Four clubs are looking to equal their best FA Trophy run with victory in this preliminary round, namely Garforth Town, Wellingborough Town, Gorleston FC and Westbury United, while ten ties involve clubs that will meet each other in league games this season.

And there’s plenty of scores to settle on the field too with three of the 16 ties involving clubs that have met in the FA Trophy before.

Three years ago, Hanworth Villa beat Northwood 3-0 and Bashley defeated Frome Town 4-1, both in the first qualifying round.

Margate knocked out Egham Town in the second qualifying round eight years ago.

The Isuzu FA Vase is equally as fascinating with no fewer than 623 having entered – the highest tally for six years.

This weekend, 202 first qualifying round ties take place up and down the country, involving 404 clubs from Steps 5 and 6.

Seven former FA Vase winners are in action: Whitley Bay (four times, 2001-02, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11), Brigg Town (1995-96, 2002-03), Romford FC (2023-24), Thatcham Town (2018), Diss Town (1994), Stansted FC (1984) and Hoddesdon Town, the first club to lift the Vase at Wembley Stadium in 1974-75.

First-time participants

In contrast, 26 clubs are participating in the FA Vase for the first time with four more entering in the next round, on September 6.

The tie between Grangetown Boys Club and Leeds Ultra Football Academy guarantees there will be at least five debut clubs in the next round.

Step 6 clubs have enjoyed solid Vase campaigns in recent years and this first qualifying round draw ensured that 61 tenth-tier clubs will progress to the next round (plus Boldon Community Association who have a walkover).

At least 44 Step 5 clubs will exit in this round with a possibility of an upset in 97 ties.

Thirteen clubs will be looking to make history by tasting Vase victory for the first time, while Newcastle Blue Star, Shirehampton FC and Horbury Town are all looking for a first win at their third attempt.

The tie between Club Thorne Colliery and Horbury Town is the only tie to guarantee a club making second qualifying round tie for the first time, while three other ties will see the winners at least equal their best Vase run – Retford FC versus Appleby Frodingham, AFC Aldermaston v Bristol Telephones and St Day v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.

New Meetings

Twenty-three ties involve clubs that have met in FA Vase before, but Stafford Town v Tividale FC is the only one to have occurred more than once before.

They have one win apiece in their past Vase meetings.

And talking of grudge matches, Southern Combination side Pagham FC have had to wait 49 years for the opportunity to avenge a 7-0 defeat by Newport (IOW) – the longest of any side in the competition.

So, the first of ten rounds on the Road to Wembley starts here with the four Finals Day contenders contesting Non-League’s most prestigious prizes under the arch on Sunday May 17, 2026.

It’s an occasion to savour and a fitting finale to two much-loved competitions which grow in stature year on year.

Start your engines, it promises to be a bumpy ride.

By Jon Couch

