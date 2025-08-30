Columnists
FA Trophy Factfile: Clubs set for Trophy debuts
One hundred and sixty clubs from Step 4 of the Non-League pyramid are involved in next weekend’s Isuzu FA Trophy first qualifying round.
Chris Dunlavy: Coops lost his credit in bank
Mark Cooper never possessed the wry avuncularity of a Neil Warnock, the taxi driver patter of a Harry Redknapp or the infectious passion of someone like Dean Brennan.
Tony Incenzo: We’re thriving in the shadows
As you stand watching a match in lovely homely surroundings at Lower Breck, you can’t help but notice the huge grandstands of Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium dominating the immediate horizon.
Simon Grayson: We’ve got a long road ahead!
The Hartlepool United manager assesses the long road his side will travel during his first season with the National League club.
FA Trophy Factfile: Debutant quarter in the mix
FA Trophy Factfile brings us the facts and figures as this season's competitions get underway.