Which Non-League tier enters at the 2025/26 Isuzu FA Trophy First Round Qualifying stage?

The 2025/26 Isuzu FA Trophy continues this week with the first round qualifying on Friday, 5 September 2025, featuring 160 Step 4 clubs from across the Non-League pyramid.

For some clubs, it’s a chance to make their debut; for others, an opportunity to build on previous runs in the tournament.

Aldershot Town lifted last season’s trophy after a dominant run, including a commanding victory over Spennymoor Town in the final, setting the benchmark for this year’s campaign.

Here, The NLP breaks down the key dates for the opening rounds and everything you need to know ahead of the first round qualifying of the FA Trophy.

When are the matches being played?

The first round qualifying matches kick off this Friday and continue across the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, with the second round qualifying set for the weekend beginning Saturday, 20 September.

The third round qualifying takes place on Saturday, 4 October, with the first round proper scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 25 October.

How much prize money is on offer?

Prize money remains an important incentive for non-league clubs. Winners of the first round qualifying will receive £1,500, while the losing sides will still secure £400 to support their operations and travel.

In the second round qualifying, winners receive £2,250 and losers £575, and in the third round qualifying, winners take £2,450 with losers receiving £625.

Finally, moving into the first round proper, winners will be awarded £3,000, while losers still earn £775.

CHAMPIONS: Aldershot Town celebrate lifting last season’s Isuzu FA Trophy at Wembley PICTURE: Alamy

When do clubs enter the FA Trophy?

As mentioned before, Step 4 clubs enter at the first round qualifying, giving 160 sides from across the Non-League pyramid their chance to shine.

Some clubs, like Hallam FC, Rayners Lane, and Erith Town, are appearing at this stage for the first time, while others are chasing a best-ever run.

The 80 winners then progress to the second round qualifying, where they face off in 40 ties with no new clubs entering at this stage.

Step 3 clubs join in the third round qualifying in October, linking up with the 40 second round qualifying winners for a total of 64 fixtures.

The first round proper takes place in October/November. No new clubs enter at this stage, with the 32 winners from the third round qualifying progressing.

Step 2 clubs enter at the second round proper in November, joining 32 first round proper winners for 40 fixtures.

Step 1 clubs join in the third round proper in December, alongside 32 second round proper winners, making up 32 ties.

Finally, the Fourth Round Proper takes place in January, with no new clubs entering; the winners from the Third Round Proper continue in the competition.

Which unsung tie should fans watch?

One intriguing tie this weekend sees Hassocks FC hosting Crowborough Athletic.

Not only are Hassocks making their debut, but it’s also a match where the winners are guaranteed to appear in the second round qualifying for the very first time.

For fans of underdog stories, therefore, this is certainly one to keep an eye on – and it could well mark the start of a magical Trophy run.

