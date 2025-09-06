King Kone’s way is Essex!

ACE’S RAPID RISE TO THE TOP

By TONY INCENZO

RISE TO THE TOP: Richard Kone is already among the goals for QPR having progressed from the Non-League game, via Wycombe, inset

PICTURE: Alamy

FROM the Essex Senior League to the brink of Premier League participation, it’s fair to say Richard Kone’s football career has burgeoned dramatically in the last couple of years.

The 22-year-old joined Queens Park Rangers from Wycombe Wanderers on August 13 in a deal reported to be worth at least £2.75 million.

And he is up and firing already for new boss Julien Stephan having notched Championship goals i...