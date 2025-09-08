Which Non-League sides are in the Isuzu FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying?

The 2025-26 Isuzu FA Trophy continues with the second round qualifying, featuring the 80 winners from last week’s first round qualifying.
The ties are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 20 September 2025 and for some clubs, it’s a chance to continue a remarkable run; for others, an opportunity to reach the later stages for the first time.
Winners of this round will receive £2,250, while losing sides take £575, keeping the non-league dream alive both on the pitch and financially.
There are no replays at this stage, so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties, guaranteeing drama across all 40 ties.
Who will play whom in all 40 ties?
Heaton Stannington v Newton Aycliffe
Bradford (Park Avenue) v Consett
Stalybridge Celtic v Lower Breck
Witton Albion v Dunston
Runcorn Linnets v Bury
Congleton Town v Clitheroe
Bridlington Town v North Ferriby
Silsden v Nantwich Town
Shifnal Town v Carlton Town
Corby Town v Sutton Coldfield Town
Lincoln United v Malvern Town
Rugby Town v Belper Town
Coleshill Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Bedworth United v Anstey Nomads
Matlock Town v Basford United
Sporting Club Inkberrow v Stafford Rangers
Grays Athletic v Felixstowe & Walton United
Biggleswade v Hitchin Town
AFC Portchester v Tavistock
Welwyn Garden City v Tilbury
Enfield v AFC Dunstable
Waltham Abbey v Lowestoft Town
Walthamstow v Leighton Town
Cambridge City v Witham Town
Stanway Rovers v Mildenhall Town
Hadley v Ascot United
Leatherhead v Kingstonian
East Grinstead Town v VCD Athletic
Deal Town v Ashford United
Hayes & Yeading United v Southall
Broadbridge Heath v Bedfont Sports Club
Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne
Beckenham Town v Hendon
Westfield v Bognor Regis Town
Harrow Borough v Jersey Bulls
Swindon Supermarine v Bideford
Hartpury v Portishead Town
Thame United v Winchester City
Fareham Town v Bishop’s Cleeve
Shaftesbury v Falmouth Town
Which are the most notable ties?
Several ties stand out in the second round qualifying.
Bridlington Town v North Ferriby could produce a fiery local derby, with both East Riding of Yorkshire sides in close proximity.
Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne is another intriguing fixture, as the debutants host a seasoned side that reached the quarter-finals last season – a genuine test of their FA Trophy credentials.
With no replays and penalties deciding draws, any of these matches could deliver drama.
