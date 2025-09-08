Which Non-League sides are in the Isuzu FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying?

The 2025-26 Isuzu FA Trophy continues with the second round qualifying, featuring the 80 winners from last week’s first round qualifying.

The ties are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 20 September 2025 and for some clubs, it’s a chance to continue a remarkable run; for others, an opportunity to reach the later stages for the first time.

Winners of this round will receive £2,250, while losing sides take £575, keeping the non-league dream alive both on the pitch and financially.

There are no replays at this stage, so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties, guaranteeing drama across all 40 ties.

Who will play whom in all 40 ties?

Heaton Stannington v Newton Aycliffe

Bradford (Park Avenue) v Consett

Stalybridge Celtic v Lower Breck

Witton Albion v Dunston

Runcorn Linnets v Bury

Congleton Town v Clitheroe

Bridlington Town v North Ferriby

Silsden v Nantwich Town

Shifnal Town v Carlton Town

Corby Town v Sutton Coldfield Town

Lincoln United v Malvern Town

Rugby Town v Belper Town

Coleshill Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Bedworth United v Anstey Nomads

Matlock Town v Basford United

Sporting Club Inkberrow v Stafford Rangers

Grays Athletic v Felixstowe & Walton United

Biggleswade v Hitchin Town

AFC Portchester v Tavistock

Welwyn Garden City v Tilbury

Enfield v AFC Dunstable

Waltham Abbey v Lowestoft Town

Walthamstow v Leighton Town

Cambridge City v Witham Town

Stanway Rovers v Mildenhall Town

Hadley v Ascot United

Leatherhead v Kingstonian

East Grinstead Town v VCD Athletic

Deal Town v Ashford United

Hayes & Yeading United v Southall

Broadbridge Heath v Bedfont Sports Club

Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne

Beckenham Town v Hendon

Westfield v Bognor Regis Town

Harrow Borough v Jersey Bulls

Swindon Supermarine v Bideford

Hartpury v Portishead Town

Thame United v Winchester City

Fareham Town v Bishop’s Cleeve

Shaftesbury v Falmouth Town

Which are the most notable ties?

Several ties stand out in the second round qualifying.

Bridlington Town v North Ferriby could produce a fiery local derby, with both East Riding of Yorkshire sides in close proximity.

Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne is another intriguing fixture, as the debutants host a seasoned side that reached the quarter-finals last season – a genuine test of their FA Trophy credentials.

With no replays and penalties deciding draws, any of these matches could deliver drama.

