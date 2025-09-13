Connect with us

Topping that will be one tall order

Ambitious owner Harry Hugo says Farnham Town enjoyed the ‘perfect Non-League storm’ for the showcase visit of Sholing last Saturday – led out by mascot for the day, Peter Crouch!

By Jon Couch

FANS’ FAVOURITE: Peter Crouch acknowledges the Farnham fans and signs autographs, inset
PICTURE: LJP Photos

The Clarets welcomed a club record 2,134 crowd into the Memorial Ground for the battle of the Southern League Premier South top two last weekend.
And it was an occasion that will live long in the memory of the Town faithful with the sight of 6ft 7in former England striker Crouch walking out han...

