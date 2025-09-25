Connect with us

Chichester City striker Billy Vigar passes away

Chichester City striker Billy Vigar, who suffered a “significant brain injury” following an incident  in the match against Wingate & Finchley last week, has died

The 21-year-old was placed into an induced coma after suffering the injury in the 10th minute of the Premier Division match last Saturday.

He was treated by an ambulance crew before a helicopter airlifted him to hospital.

And on Thursday night the Sussex club announced that the young striker had tragically passed away.

A statement from Vigar’s family read: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport.

“His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Vigar came through the Arsenal academy and enjoyed spells at  and then , before joining Chichester permanently last summer.

He played four times for City this season, scoring one goal.

Chichester’s game with on Saturday had already been postponed earlier on Thursday.

Chichester City said: “Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Club.”

The FA said in a statement: “We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Picture: Chichester City

