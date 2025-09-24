National League Eastleigh appoint Scott Bartlett as new manager

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Eastleigh have unveiled Scott Bartlett as new manager after triggering his Weston-super-Mare release clause.

The 46-year-old succeeds Kelvin Davis, who was sacked on Saturday following the Spitfires’ National League defeat to Braintree Town.

Eastleigh announced Bartlett ahead of their midweek National League game against Southend United with Bartlett set to take charge of his first game when they travel to Wealdstone on Saturday.

Bartlett leaves Weston sitting second in the National League South table following seven wins and a draw in their opening nine games.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

He took charge of the Seagulls in 2019 and led them to the Southern League Premier South title in 2023.

He told Eastleigh’s website: “The club’s got a good fanbase, outstanding facilities, and the pitch is amazing. I played here when it was just a tea hut in the corner and a pitch so it’s amazing to see it now and I’ve followed that journey.

“My teams have always been really exciting but most importantly, we pride ourselves on working harder than the opposition. I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch with the players and seeing what we’ve got!”

It follows Eastleigh announcing the arrival of former manager Chris Todd as their new director of football.

Massive strides

Scott Rogers will take charge of Weston-super-Mare on an interim basis with the club set to take on Poole Town in the FA Cup this Saturday.

Chairman Oli Bliss said: “I would like to wish Scott all the best in his future managerial career into the National League, which he fully deserves.

“It has been a pleasure working with Scott over many years and he has helped the club make massive strides forward. Weston-super-Mare AFC is in a very strong position and we will now turn our attention to ensuring we make the right appointments to continue how we have started the season.

“We are already in safe hands with the management team that is at the club.”

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Which Non-League sides will take part in the Isuzu FA Trophy?