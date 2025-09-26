National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 11?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

The National League schedule showed no signs of slowing down this week, with a full round of midweek fixtures delivering drama, goals, and no shortage of talking points.

Rochdale extended their winning streak in style, Yeovil Town bounced back emphatically amid managerial upheaval, and Eastleigh snatched a late winner under the eyes of their new boss.

Forest Green Rovers, meanwhile, kept their unbeaten start intact to remain top of the table as York City put five past Carlisle United.

With another set of matches already looming tomorrow, Sam Gale recaps the standout stories from a hectic few days where the action simply never stops.

Roch solid: Dale make it five on the spin

Rochdale 4-1 Solihull Moors

Rochdale secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Solihull Moors, extending their winning streak to five games.

The home side got off to a blistering start, with Ryan East scoring a quick-fire brace in the first 17 minutes, followed by a goal from Devante Rodney just three minutes later.

Sam Beckwith added a fourth for Rochdale five minutes into the second half.

The Moors were able to manage a consolation goal in the 58th minute through substitute Callum McFarlane, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

The result sees Rochdale climb to second in the National League table.

Glovers march on: Campbell at the double in statement win

Aldershot Town 1-4 Yeovil Town

Yeovil delivered a stunning 4-1 victory over Aldershot, a performance that provided a much-needed boost for the club amid the sudden departure of Danny Webb.

Webb departed after just 10 days in charge, citing personal and family reasons, with Richard Dryden now stepping up to lead the Glovers for the remainder of the season following his interim spell after Mark Cooper’s dismissal.

The Glovers wasted no time in asserting their dominance in the game, with Tahvon Campbell scoring the opener in the 11th minute.

Junior Morias struck in the 21st minute to double the lead, and just four minutes later, Luke McCormick added a third.

Yeovil maintained their grip on proceedings after the break, with Tahvon Campbell converting from the penalty spot in the 64th minute to notch his second of the night and extend the lead to 4-0.

Aldershot managed to pull one back in injury time through James Henry, but it was a mere consolation as Yeovil sealed a comprehensive victory.

Spitfires ignite: Taylor strikes late to down Shrimpers

Eastleigh 2-1 Southend United

Eastleigh recorded a dramatic 2-1 victory over Southend United, with newly appointed manager Scott Bartlett watching on from the stands.

Bartlett, named as manager earlier in the day, will officially take charge for Saturday’s trip to Wealdstone.

After a goalless first half, the Spitfires broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Aaron Blair rifled home a powerful strike.

Southend hit back in the 76th minute through Andy Dallas – his fifth goal in as many games – but the hosts had the final word.

Just five minutes later, captain Jake Taylor pounced on a spilt save from keeper Collin Andeng-Ndi to restore Eastleigh’s lead and clinch a dramatic 2–1 victory.

The result provides a timely lift as the Spitfires look to reignite their season.

Top of the tree: Savage’s Rovers stay unbeaten

Altrincham 1-2 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green maintained their unbeaten start to the National League season with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Altrincham.

Nick Haughton opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute with a superb free-kick. Altrincham quickly responded, with Kahrel Reddin equalising just five minutes later.

The turning point of the match came around the hour mark when Altrincham’s Tyler Golden was sent off.

Forest Green capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Ryan Inniss heading home the winner from a corner with just under 15 minutes left to play.

Another victory sees Robbie Savage’s side stay at the top of the table, while Altrincham’s spirited display wasn’t enough to move them from 16th place.

Standout Performance: The Grand Old Duke of York prevails!

York City 5-0 Carlisle United

York brought Carlisle’s four-match unbeaten run to an emphatic end with a commanding 5-0 win at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Minstermen struck early through Malachi Fagan-Walcott’s back-post header in the 4th minute, before Ollie Pearce netted twice before the break – first from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and then with a close-range header five minutes later to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Alex Newby added a fourth soon after the restart, and substitute Josh Stones capped the rout with an 85th-minute strike.

The victory lifts York into sixth place in the National League table, firmly in the play-off hunt, while Carlisle stay third despite the setback.

