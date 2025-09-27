Our shining light Billy will never be forgotten

LOAN STAR: Billy Vigar spent a year on loan at Eastbourne Borough from Arsenal in 2023-24 PICTURE: Lydia Redman

VERY rarely will a story touch the hearts of so many.

A 21-year-old lad entering a football pitch never to return home. A tragic accident which has rocked the nation to the core.

Just how the fallout of Billy Vigar’s death on Thursday morning unravels amid concerns over safety measures in football stadiums worldwide remains to be seen. That’s a story for another day.

For now, though, our thoughts and prayers are with his club, Chichester City, those teammates, coaches, opponents and supporters who could only look on in horror and, of course, Billy’s family, left to grieve the sickening loss of a talented footballer and, more importantly, brilliant young man. A horrific ordeal for all.

On the face of it, Chichester’s trip to Wingate & Finchley last Saturday represented just another Isthmian Premier Division fixture.

The crowd, barely 300, filtered into the Maurice Rebak Stadium as Miles Rutherford’s City looked to build on their encouraging start to the season at the expense of their struggling hosts.

But, merely ten minutes in, came the moment that will sadly live with them forever.

Exactly what happened is as yet unconfirmed, although eye-witness reports suggest the City number nine collided with the perimeter wall around the ground.

As Vigar received treatment from an ambulance crew, the pitch was subsequently cleared for a helicopter to land and airlift him to hospital.

On Monday, the Sussex club announced that Vigar had suffered a “significant brain injury” and had been placed into an induced coma.

HUG IT OUT: Billy Vigar takes the congratulations at Eastbourne Borough

He sadly died on Thursday morning.

Respect

A statement from Vigar’s family read: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

“The responses to the orig-inal update show how much Billy was thought t of and loved within the sport.

“His family are ed that this has hap devastatpened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Vigar was a product of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy, having initially joined on schoolboy terms aged 14.

He signed a scholarship in 2020 and then penned his first professional contract in 2022, forming a part of the Gunners’ successful under-21 set-up.

When putting pen to paper on his pro forms alongside academy director and former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker, the proud teen said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign my contract and I feel honoured to be in this position.

“I can’t wait to push forward and see what I can achieve at this club and hopefully go further and get the best out of what I can do. “The main goal for everyone is to push forward to the first team so I just hope for the best and to develop and get there.”

He continued: “I came into the academy game slightly later than other people so Arsenal is the only academy I’ve been at and they’ve always supported me and given me everything I needed.

“When I got offered the professional contract there was no doubt I was going to sign it.”

Hailing the role of his family in his development, Vigar added: “Without my mum and dad I wouldn’t be here today.

“I live a long way away and I’d be leaving school and they’d have to leave work early and take me two hours to training, sit and watch me and then take me all the way back home.

“They had to do that four times a week so without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

After a loan spell with the Derby County under-21s, Vigar spent a year at National League South Eastbourne Borough, in 2023-24, making 32 appearances for the club.

Following his release by Arsenal in 2024, Vigar joined Isthmian Premier Division side Hastings United, where he spent all of last season, before completing a move to Chichester in the summer.

Vigar played seven times for City this season, scoring twice, in victories over Hashtag United and Carshalton Athletic last month.

Chichester’s game with Lewes yesterday was postponed as a mark of respect, while minute’s silences were held at games up and down the country.

Arsenal too are expected to pay tribute to their former academy star by wearing black armbands for their Premier League match at Newcastle United this afternoon.