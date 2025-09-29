The FA urged to act decisively after ‘preventable’ death of Billy Vigar

The Football Association is under mounting pressure to improve safety standards across the National League system after the death of Billy Vigar, described as “entirely preventable” by former Bath City striker Alex Fletcher, who survived a similar incident.

Fletcher, who retired from football at 26 after suffering a fractured skull in a near-fatal collision with an advertising board reinforced by concrete blocks in 2022, says lessons were not learned from his own case.

Vigar, 21, was playing for Chichester City when he sustained a fatal head injury, colliding with a concrete wall during an Isthmian League Premier Division match at Wingate & Finchley.

The FA paid tribute to the former Arsenal academy player and announced an immediate review of perimeter walls at grounds across the National League system.

Fletcher, who continues to live with the long-term effects of his own head injury, said the tragedy highlights the urgent need for change.

“I think it’s too little too late,” he told BBC Breakfast. “I think if you ask Billy’s family, they would say that that isn’t going to bring their son back, unfortunately.

“It’s something that needs to happen urgently because there are hundreds of football matches being played across the country at all levels where this kind of incident could occur again and where it’s billed as a freak accident – it’s an accident waiting to happen, quite frankly.

“The FA need to get hold of it quickly to ensure that another incident such as this doesn’t happen again.”

Now permanently deaf in his left ear and still suffering from vertigo, he expressed his sympathy to Chichester City and Vigar’s family during this difficult period.

“This, I think, was an entirely preventable situation,” he added. “What’s happened to Billy is absolutely tragic and I can only imagine the pain and suffering that it has caused those associated with Chichester City and his family.

“I know firsthand the pain and suffering that my family went through following my incident, made even more painful by the fact that it could have been prevented.

“The overriding emotion that I have is frustration that the calls for change haven’t been listened to by the FA. I’m afraid this isn’t going to be the last, if serious action isn’t taken.”

Fletcher has urged that perimeter walls be removed, rebuilt with safer materials, or at the very least, fitted with protective padding.

Wingate & Finchley – the ground where Vigar’s fatal accident occurred – has already stated that they will introduce rubber safety padding once it receives official approval, signalling the first tangible step towards preventing another tragedy.

