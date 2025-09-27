Scott’s at home with the Spitfires

Eastleigh is a natural step up for boss

By Matt Badcock

STEPPING UP: Aaron Blair and his Eastleigh teammates celebrate, and right, Scott Bartlett winning the title with Weston-super-Mare

PICTURE: Graham Scambler

SCOTT BARTLETT says Eastleigh are the first club to make him even think about moving on from Weston-super-Mare.

The 46-year-old is stepping up to the National League with the Spitfires to replace Kelvin Davis, who was axed last weekend.

Former Forest Green Rovers academy chief Bartlett leaves Weston second in the National League South table.

Having taken over for a second spell i...