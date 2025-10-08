Trident Leagues announce 100 games to be streamed live in landmark partnership

More than 100 games at Steps 3 and 4 in the Northern Premier, Isthmian and Southern Leagues are set to be streamed live this season.

Starting on October 11, select fixtures between then and the play-off finals next May will be streamed on the ClubberTV platform.

It comes following last season’s successful pilot that saw all play-off matches across the three competitions shown live.

The first games on Saturday will be Walton & Hersham v Wimborne Town, Poole Town v Weymouth and Guiseley v Ilkeston Town.

Subscribers can pay £12.99 for a weekly pass and £29.99 for a monthly pass. For matches that are streamed, a four-figure rights fee is shared, with the home club receiving 75 per cent and the away club 25 per cent.

The Trident Leagues said in a joint statement: “We have chosen October 11 because it’s an international week, so UEFA Article 48 does not apply, and kick-offs do not have to be moved.

“Each league has consulted with its member clubs, who have nominated midweek, other international break dates for streaming along with some Saturday games which will see kick-off times moved – with the agreement of both clubs – to either Friday nights, Saturdays at 12.30 or 5.30pm.

“We hope more clubs will opt into the programme once they see the immediate financial benefits and the other commercial opportunities from streaming overseas.

“The end-of-season play-off semis and promotion Finals in each Step 3 division will also be live streamed. It’s the first time that streaming has come to this level of the game, other than via the small number of clubs currently streaming their games, so we are all excited about the potential benefits to our clubs and the Leagues in terms of profile.”

The Trident Leagues have again partnered with Ireland-based ClubberTV, for whom the Trident partnership represents their first venture in the UK.

Jimmy Doyle, founder and CEO of ClubberTV, said: “We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to showcase as many games as possible over the next three seasons in the Trident league. We believe there are excellent clubs with exciting games to be elevated at this level in the UK pyramid.

Showcase

“We are looking forward to working closely with everyone involved so we ensure we get the right tone & voice to amplify these great games to more people in both the UK & anywhere in the world where fans exist.

“We have also recently announced the launch of our UK Champ Rugby broadcasts and hope to add more sports shortly. This gives added value to fans who can consume multiple sports with their subscriptions.”

You can watch Trident Leagues on Clubber TV at www.clubbertv.co.uk or on our iOS & Android apps, where you'll find the full list of games to be live streamed.

