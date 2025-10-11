Nabila gets the nod for Trust’s top role

ON BOARD: Nabila Zulfiqar

THE National League Trust have appointed Nabila Zulfiqar as its new chair.

Zulfiqar will be responsible for overseeing the Trust and its vision for the future to improve the lives of those who benefit from the work of the club community organisations the Trust supports.

She takes over from National League chairman Jack Pearce, who officially stood down from the position after over three years in the role.

Zulfiqar brings with her a wealth of senior governance, legal and regulatory experience with a track record of shaping decision-making and professional standards across multiple sectors including legal services, football, architecture and media.

She is also chair of the FA’s Judicial Appeals and National Serious Case Panels and an independent director of the British Volleyball Federation.

Until recently, Nabila was an independent non-executive director at the National League.

“It is an honour to take over the role from Jack as chair of the Trust,” she said. “I am looking forward to working with the Trust to develop the programmes and projects they deliver enabling greater reach and impact.

“I would like to express my thanks to Jack for the work he has done to support the Trust and the important work it does in the community.

“My thanks also to the Trustees, National League, Premier League and Professional Footballers Association for their continued support.”

Pearce said: “It’s been a pleasure to direct the important role the charity has in supporting National League clubs and the impact they have on their communities.

“The number of clubs and their charities the Trust funds has grown, and I’m proud to have led the Trust through this period. I wish Nabila every success in the role.”