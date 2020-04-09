Coronavirus battle: Dorking Wanderers still secure sponsors for stand

The coronavirus crisis hasn’t stopped Dorking Wanderers from unveiling Selachii Legal Limited as the first sponsors of their newly installed family stand.

The National League South club’s 272 seater ‘family stand’ will bear the name of their long-term sponsors for the next two seasons after the new deal was agreed this week despite the lockdown of football and ‘indefinite’ suspension of the current campaign.

The new stand forms part of the ground-grading development currently underway at Meadowbank Stadium. It’s been constructed at the east end of the ground next to another new structure, The Bank, a 670 capacity open terrace named in honour of its close proximity to Meadowbank Park.

According to a club statement, the seated structure will now be known as ‘The Selachii Family Stand’ and will provide a safe and secure environment for people with children to enjoy games directly next to the players tunnel.

WEEK 2 OF OWNER & MANAGER MARC WHITE’S PLEDGE FROM DORKING WANDERERS TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL SUPPORT TO THOSE WHO NEED IT IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY ? Pictured below is Wanderers John Pettet with members of the team from @FridgeDorking pic.twitter.com/kIlf8ksDBx — Dorking Wanderers FC (@DorkingWDRS) April 8, 2020

Wanderers – who have a team of volunteers and officials going out providing essential support to the most vulnerable in their community – say fans can now secure their seats in the new stand as part of an ‘early bird’ season ticket scheme that expires on Friday 17 April.

Marc White, the Surrey club’s founder, owner and manager, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our friends from Selachii have once again showed their support for the club by sponsoring this fantastic new addition to the stadium.

“Simon and Richard have been a big part of the Dorking Wanderers journey for several years now and have played a significant role in helping the club reach Step 2 of the football pyramid.”

White added: “Both Richard and Simon are parents themselves and recognise how important it is to have dedicated, secure areas for families to enjoy football. As part of the agreement they have also secured some seats, and will no doubt be at a number of games this season getting behind the lads as they always do”.

Selachii Legal Limited’s Simon Taylor said: “We’re proud of our affiliation with Dorking Wanderers, and it’s great to see the club once again showing its ambitions with the new development at Meadowbank Stadium.

“The supporters are certainly going to be proud of the stadium once complete, and we’re delighted to lend our support to Marc and the team off the field who work tirelessly to give the town a club to be proud of.”

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, more than 180 clubs at Steps 3 to 7 had signed a petition by the weekend calling on the governing body to reconsider how season 2019/20 is concluded ahead of a meeting of the FA Council on Tuesday.

The National League, originally suspended until 3 April, have opted to extend the 2019/20 season “indefinitely”. As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League still aim to complete the 2019/20 season.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper/Steve O’Sullivan & @DorkingWDRS/Twitter

