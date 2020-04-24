NLP columnist Russ Penn confirmed as Kidderminster Harriers boss

Russ Penn will definitely be guiding Kidderminster Harriers next season after being confirmed as the National League North club’s new manager.

Installed until the end of the season as caretaker in February following the departure of Jimmy Shan, Penn’s position at the Aggborough Stadium was made permanent on Friday morning.

Penn, a regular guest columnist in The Non-League Paper, had held the fort previously for two games back in December following the departure of Shan’s predecessor John Pemberton.

The 34-year-old midfielder’s number two, Jimmy O’Connor, will be alongside him after his position was also confirmed in a club statement.

? We’re pleased to confirm the permanent appointment of Russ Penn as the club’s Manager. Details, plus reaction from Russ, Neil Male, and news of the new Assistant Manager are now available online. ?? #Harriers #COYR — Kidderminster Harriers ? (@khfcofficial) April 24, 2020

Penn told fans: “I’m so proud to be named Manager of Kidderminster Harriers. Everyone knows this is my club – I’m a local lad who played over 200 games here, and I know what it means to the people of the town.

“To be given this opportunity at my age shows the faith and confidence Richard and Neil have in me. They know what this club means to me, as do the fans. I’ll be doing everything in my power to succeed here, and I know the fans will be right behind me.”

Kidderminster Harrier interim CEO Neil Male said: “Both Richard Lane and I want stability for the club. Having had more than five managers in 18 months, there’s a need to put in foundations and build something powerful for the future – Jimmy and Russ have our full backing to do that.

“I’ve personally seen Russ develop and grow in stature during his spell as interim manager and, with the support of a vital figure in Jimmy, I know they are the people who can bring success back to Kidderminster Harriers with their extensive experience and contacts at this level.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend for the latest news on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on football and society.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle!

Image courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Kidderminster Harriers, Kidderminster Harriers FC, National League, National League North, Russ Penn