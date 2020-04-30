Ian Herring quits Hungerford Town after negotiations for new deal stall

Hungerford Town boss Ian Herring has stepped down after failing to agree a new deal for next season.

The Crusaders midfielder and manager, pictured, had been hoping to steer the club to safety in National League South for the second season in a row before the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

The successor to Bobby Wilkinson, the 36-year-old’s departure was announced from Bulpit Lane on Wednesday night. According to a club statement, the Berkshire club’s chairman Patrick Chambers hadn’t been able to give him the “assurances he was seeking”.

The Hungerford Town chairman told fans: “It has been no secret that the club needed to reduce its budget significantly and it couldn’t give Ian certain assurances he was seeking. He performed miracles in the last two seasons by keeping them in the NLS and the club wishes him well in his future football career and he will always be warmly welcome at Bulpit Lane.

Thank you for everything @HungerfordTown and most importantly @HTFC_Supporters I’ll attach some of my favourite memories ?????? pic.twitter.com/DSsBP6gBHD — Ian Herring (@IanHerring21) April 30, 2020

“He has spoken with his players and the search for a new manager starts now and hopefully we can retain a few members of the current squad subject to negotiations. I want to personally thank Ian for his dedication to the role and it was he that persuaded me to get involved at the back end of last season.

“It is my opinion that there will be a major adjustment to player and coaching budgets across the lower leagues after the current crisis ends. Currently we don’t even know when we can start preparations for the new season, but we do know that will be in the NLS.”

He added: “Ian took over in difficult circumstances after Bobby Wilkinson left the club and our fans loved his determination and spirit and he was adamant he would again escape relegation this season. I sincerely hope he gets the opportunity to move on with his progressive management style in the very near future.”

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays too.

So if you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Hungerford Town, Hungerford Town FC, National League, National League South