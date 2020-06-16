York City among first to back National League’s play-off resolution

York City look certain to be leading a vote in favour of the National League’s proposed resolution to go ahead with promotion play-offs.

The Ministermen – top of National League North table when the coronavirus brought the 2019/20 season to an abrupt halt – welcomed the move on Tuesday after fearing initial plans to scrap play-offs in National League North and South.

If promotion is decided on a points-per-game (PPG) basis, Kings Lynn Town would leapfrog City and go up automatically. In response City launched a #Promote2 campaign, which received widespread backing by fellow promotion hopefuls, both at Step 2 and in the top tier.

As reported at lunchtime by The NLP, the resolution had been due to be sent out on Sunday but was delayed with league chiefs taking on board the views of clubs who would be in the National League North and South play-offs on points-per-game.

The National League has put forward a revised ‘Ordinary Resolution’ which could see play-offs reinstated and give YCFC a second chance at promotion.#Promote2 #YCFC ?? — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) June 16, 2020

York MPs Julian Sturdy and Rachael Maskell backed the City’s campaign and were thanked for their support in a club statement on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s 5pm deadline for clubs to vote. The FA Council will then have to ratify the decision.

The Minstermen said: “The club welcomes this revision, which would gift a second chance at promotion and is a significant shift in the club’s favour. Thanks to the personal efforts of many people, including members of parliament and key senior figures within the game and with support from fans, media and fellow clubs, alongside the impact of the club’s #Promote2 campaign, we now have a new focus and a renewed hope.

“The league has communicated that, should play-offs go ahead, clubs would have to issue indemnities and warranties and adhere to government coronavirus guidelines for elite sports. The league did not give clarity on options if clubs do not vote in favour of play-offs or should the play-offs be cancelled.

“However, we would hope that based on fairness, integrity of the league and sporting merit, that the National League board would automatically promote the top two teams based on league positions after the unweighted points per game calculation.”

Monday night’s resolution sent to clubs to vote on uses unweighted points-per-game which would see Barrow, King’s Lynn Town and Wealdstone promoted as champions from the National League’s three divisions.

Thank you for the support from our two York MPs @JulianSturdy and @RachaelMaskell as well as @paulbristow79 and @AlanMakMP. We are York. We fight to the end.#Promote2 #YCFC ?? pic.twitter.com/ULgmiLpnp6 — York City FC (@YorkCityFC) June 14, 2020

The resolution will enable the play-offs to take place at Step 2 “if they are legally possible”. The National League will relegate the appropriate number of teams to keep the division at 24 clubs. Should the play-offs take place in North and South and be completed, AFC Fylde and Ebbsfleet United would be relegated along with Chorley.

Play-off clubs will have to agree to the costs and protocols if they want to take part with a minimum of four required. National League clubs get one vote each while North and South have four per division.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try it today if you’re staying home, you’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader. The pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

The Non-League Paper is a finalist in the 2020 Football Content Awards. Help The NLP win one of football’s Oscars by voting via the accolades’ website or social media platforms before midnight on Thursday 17 June!

To vote via the website click here

To vote via Twitter click here

To vote via Instagram click here

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @YorkCityFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, Vanarama National League, York City, York City FC